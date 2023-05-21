Arizona police arrest woman on suspicion of fatally running car over boyfriend after argument

CASA GRANDE, Ariz. (AP) — A woman has been arrested in connection with the death of her boyfriend who was run over by a car after a domestic dispute, according to police in Arizona.

Shelly Shears, 51, was booked into the Pinal County jail Saturday on suspicion of second-degree murder, Casa Grande police said.

It wasn’t immediately clear Sunday if Shears had a lawyer yet who could speak on her behalf.

Officers responded to a motor vehicle versus pedestrian collision around 8:30 a.m. Saturday and found 59-year-old Billy Stephens lying near a roadway in serious condition with “significant trauma,” police said. Stephens was flown to a Phoenix hospital where he later died from his injuries.

“Detectives discovered significant evidence to determine Shears and Stephens were in a verbal argument prior to her striking him with her vehicle,” police said in a statement.

Shears remained at the scene before she was taken into custody, police said.

The case has been forwarded to the county attorney’s office for review.

Casa Grande is located about halfway between Phoenix and Tucson.