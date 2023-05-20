Italy’s Meloni rejects criticism from Canada’s Trudeau over LGBTQ+ rights at G7 Summit

ROME (AP) — Italy’s far-right Premier Giorgia Meloni has rejected criticism of her government’s stance on LGBTQ+ rights, delivered publicly at the G7 summit by Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. On television Friday, Trudeau told Meloni that Canada is “concerned about some of the positions Italy is taking on in terms of LGBT rights.” Meloni looked annoyed and listened in silence, saying later that Trudeau had fallen prey to what she called “fake news.” A reporter asked Meloni about the criticism at a news conference early Sunday in Hiroshima, Japan, which is hosting the annual summit of leaders from seven leading industrialized nations.

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.