Extremist Israeli Cabinet minister visits sensitive Jerusalem holy site

JERUSALEM (AP) — A far-right Israeli Cabinet minister has visited Jerusalem’s most sensitive holy site, declaring “we are in charge.” The visit to the disputed hilltop compound by National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir on Sunday drew condemnations from the Palestinians and neighboring Jordan and Egypt. The visit comes days after Israelis marked Jerusalem Day, which celebrates Israel’s capturing of east Jerusalem in the 1967 Mideast war. Later Sunday, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu convened a special meeting of his Cabinet in Jerusalem’s Old City to celebrate Israel’s control over the area.

By TIA GOLDENBERG and JOSEF FEDERMAN Associated Press

