Oregon police investigate multi-vehicle crash that killed 7 on Interstate 5

ALBANY, Ore. (AP) — Authorities in Oregon are investigating one of the deadliest freeway crashes the state has seen in recent years. Oregon State Police say seven people were killed and multiple others were injured in the Thursday afternoon collision on Interstate 5. State police said it involved two semitrucks and a passenger vehicle. The names of the dead and the number of injured have not yet been released. The crash occurred in an agricultural area of western Oregon near the city of Albany, about 25 miles south of the state capital, Salem. I-5 is the main north-south interstate highway on the West Coast.

