Minnesota Democrats hold emergency meeting in response to melee at Minneapolis political convention

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota Democratic Party leaders met in a closed executive session Thursday evening to discuss the chaos that broke out during a weekend convention to endorse a candidate for a Minneapolis City Council race. Ken Martin is chair of the state Democratic Party. He proposed two bylaws that would essentially ban individuals engaged in “physical assaults, terroristic threats or violent acts” from party activities. The chaos unfolded as supporters of incumbent Aisha Chughtai took the stage to seek delegates’ backing for her Ward 10 City Council seat. That sparked an uproar by supporters of her challenger, Nasri Warsame. Both are Democrats.

