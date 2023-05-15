Thailand’s opposition parties, after stunning election win, set plans to enlist allies to take power

BANGKOK (AP) — Thailand’s top two opposition parties are planning for the next stage in their bid to replace the military-dominated government after a stunning election victory in which they captured a majority of seats in the House of Representatives. Businessman Pita Limjaroenrat led his opposition Move Forward Party to a first-place finish on Sunday, surpassing most expectations. It squeaked past the Pheu Thai party, which had been favored to top the polls. Pheu Thai stumbled despite the star power of Paetongtarn Shinawatra, daughter of Thaksin Shinawatra, the former populist prime minister who was toppled by a 2006 coup. Pita says he’s talking to five other parties about forming a coalition government. Some supporters fear the conservatives may attempt to block his path.

By GRANT PECK and JINTAMAS SAKSORNCHAI Associated Press

