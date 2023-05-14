Barcelona, minus Messi, wins Spanish league title for 1st time since 2019

MADRID (AP) — Barcelona has won its first Spanish league title after the departure of Lionel Messi with a 4-2 victory against Espanyol. Robert Lewandowski scored twice to lead the Catalan club to its first league title in four years. The title was secured with four rounds remaining and two years after Messi left amid the club’s financial struggles. Alejandro Balde and Jules Koundé also scored for Barcelona. It now has 27 league titles, eight fewer than Real Madrid. The victory over city rival Espanyol gave Barcelona an insurmountable 85 points from 34 matches. It has 14 points more than Madrid.

