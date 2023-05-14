26 people die in fiery crash of freight truck and passenger van in northern Mexico

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexician authorities say a fiery highway crash involving a passenger van and a freight truck killed 26 people dead in northern Mexico. Prosecutors and police in the northern border state of Tamaulipas said the death toll from Sunday’s accicent was a preliminary count, apparently because of the sheer volume of the wreckage and the ensuing fire. Officials say the accident occurred near the state capital of Ciudad Victoria and its cause is under under investigation. Local media report many of the victims may have been members of an extended family returning from an outing, but authorities have not confirmed that.

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.