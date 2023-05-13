Report: Rescue completed after partial collapse of bridge over New Mexico river
LOS LUNAS, N.M. (AP) — First responders completed a search for victims after a bridge over a New Mexico river partially collapsed Saturday night. KOAT-TV reports Los Lunas Fire Chief John Gabaldon says two people were rescued after the Los Lunas River Bridge collapsed. Emergency crews initially searched for additional victims, but Gabaldon has confirmed there were no other people trapped or believed to be missing. Traffic was closed in both directions for the bridge in the community about 24 miles south of Albuquerque. KOAT reports emergency crews were attempting to determine whether a sinkhole under a sidewalk caused the collapse.