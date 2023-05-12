Democrats in the Minnesota Legislature poised to pass contentious gun control measures

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Democratic Minnesota senators, holding firm despite only a one-vote majority, were poised Friday to pass gun control legislation strongly supported by the governor. It would align the battleground state with others nationally that have taken steps to keep guns out of the hands of people in crisis and criminals. The proposals include a “red flag law” that would allow authorities to ask courts for “extreme risk protection orders” to temporarily take guns away from people deemed to be an imminent threat to others or themselves. The bill also contains expanded background checks for gun transfers. The package survived an initial test vote.

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.