South Sudanese flee Sudan’s conflict yet return to crisis

CANAL-PIGI COUNTY, South Sudan (AP) — More than 40,000 people have crossed into South Sudan since neighboring Sudan erupted into conflict nearly one month ago. Most of them are South Sudanese refugees who fled civil war in their own country. Now, many are returning to areas unable to support to them and still riddled by fighting. Five years of war and unprecedented floods have pushed South Sudan into a dire situation with more than 75% of the nation’s 12 million people in need of humanitarian assistance. Earlier this month, the United Nations warned that 180,000 South Sudanese could return by August and called for more than $95 million in urgent assistance.

