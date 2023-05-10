Report: Car bombing near Syria’s Damascus wounds 5 officers

DAMASCUS, Syria (AP) — Syrian state media say a car bombing close to a police station near the country’s capital of Damascus wounded five officers. The reports are citing the Interior Ministry and have not provided further details on the explosion. The blast took place early on Wednesday in the neighborhood of Barzeh, just north of Damascus. A pro-government radio station cited a police source and said the car that exploded was a “private vehicle.” No group immediately claimed responsibility for the explosion. The explosion comes as Syrian President Bashar Assad is making strides in restoring ties with the Arab world.

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.