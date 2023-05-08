Turkey’s opposition denounces fairness of vote under Erdogan

ISTANBUL (AP) — As Turkey heads for presidential and parliamentary elections at the weekend that are shaping up to be the strongest challenge to President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in his 20 years as leader, complaints are growing about the fairness of the vote. Erdogan receives far more coverage on state-controlled media than his opponent, and he blurs the lines between official government business and campaigning. The government has also extended its reach over social media, and the opposition says the state election council sides with the ruling party in disputes, leading to fears of electoral irregularities.

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.