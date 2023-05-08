Israeli aircraft strike Islamic Jihad targets in Gaza Strip

GAZA CITY, Gaza Strip (AP) — Israeli aircraft are conducting strikes on Islamic Jihad targets in the Gaza Strip and the group confirms three senior commanders were killed in the attacks. The Palestinian Health Ministry said a number of people were killed and injured in the airstrikes. It did not elaborate. Local media reported the strikes targeted the residences of senior Islamic Jihad commanders. There was no immediate confirmation from the group. Witnesses said an explosion hit the top floor of an apartment building in Gaza City and a house in the southern city of Rafah. Airstrikes continued in the early hours, targeting militant training sites.

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.