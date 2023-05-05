States add laws on pronouns, sports for transgender students
By GEOFF MULVIHILL
Associated Press
Republican-controlled states across the U.S. are adding restrictions on how schools should handle transgender students. Indiana’s governor this week signed a law that will require schools to notify parents when children request a name or pronoun change. It’s causing worries that students will be outed to their families and erode trust between students and teachers. But proponents say parents need to know. Over the past few years, Republican legislatures have been passing and GOP governors have mostly been signing other bills restricting what transgender students can do. Transgender girls are increasingly being kept off girls sports teams and out of girls bathrooms.