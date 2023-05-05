Massachusetts blast site where 1 died moves to cleanup phase

NEWBURYPORT, Mass. (AP) — The pharmaceutical plant where a powerful blast killed a Massachusetts worker is set to move into the cleanup phase. Firefighters paused work overnight at the Newburyport plant, where a hazardous materials call went to seven alarms Thursday. The search for the man who died was initially hampered by concern about the plant’s structural integrity. His body has been recovered from the site. Crews were expected to return Friday morning to continue removing chemicals. U.S. Sen. Edward Mark says the explosion is the facility’s third accident since 2020 and he says the company needs to be held accountable. The company says it’s focused on its employees following the explosion.

