Key dates in the career of Turkey’s Recep Tayyip Erdogan

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who marked 20 years in power this year, is seeking a third consecutive term in office as Turkey’s president in elections on May 14. The Turkish leader began his career as a reformist who expanded rights and freedoms, allowing his country to start European Union membership negotiations. He then reversed course, cracking down on dissent, stifling the media and passing measures that gradually weakened democratic checks and balances. The presidential and parliamentary elections, which are being held amid economic turmoil, high inflation and just three months after a devastating earthquake, could be Erdogan’s most challenging yet.

