Jill Biden in UK for King Charles’ coronation, visits No. 10

WASHINGTON (AP) — First lady Jill Biden is in London for the coronation of King Charles III. President Joe Biden sent his wife to represent the United States at Saturday’s coronation. No American president has ever attended a British coronation. Jill Biden is spending much of Friday with Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s wife, Akshata Murty, who greeted her with an embrace and a kiss on each cheek. The first lady returns to Washington on Sunday. Jill Biden has visited London before, joining Prince Harry to celebrate the athletic grit of wounded service members, discussing the value of early childhood education with Princess Kate and sipping tea poured by Queen Elizabeth II.

