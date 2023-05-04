Skip to Content
Tacna water infrastructure project to begin construction

Samantha Byrd

TACNA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Yuma County hosted a groundbreaking ceremony for the Tacna Water Infrastructure Project on Thursday morning at the Kiwanis Park in Tacna.

The Tacna Water Infrastructure Project involves the construction of a new water treatment and distribution system.

The current system is more than 40 years old and was deemed unfeasible to rehabilitate.

The new system will help to provide clean, safe, and reliable water to the residents of Tacna.

In collaboration with Yuma County, this multimillion-dollar project is funded by US Department of Agriculture-RUS (USDA), Water Infrastructure Finance Authority of Arizona (WIFA), Arizona Department of Housing (ADOH) and US Housing and Urban Development (HUD), with land donated by Wellton-Mohawk Irrigation and Drainage District (WMIDD).

