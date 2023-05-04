6 soldiers killed in shootout with militants in NW Pakistan

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Six soldiers have been killed in a shootout with militants in a former stronghold of the Pakistani Taliban near the border with Afghanistan. A military statement said the exchange of fire Thursday took place in North Waziristan, a district of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province. The region is a former stronghold of the Pakistani Taliban and other militant groups. The military provided no further details, and it was unclear who the assailants were or whether they suffered any casualties. The outlawed Pakistani Taliban, who are known as Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan, have a strong presence in the region.

