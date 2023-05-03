Why did Oregon GOP senators stay home? A look at the tension

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Partisan tensions in Oregon are skyrocketing this week because Republican state senators didn’t show up to work, denying a quorum to the Democrats who control the chamber. The move cast doubt on planned votes later this week on legislation about gun control, abortion rights and gender-affirming health care. Democrats say 10 Republican senators and the chamber’s lone independent were absent Wednesday. Four of the Republicans and the independent were absent without an excuse. Here’s the latest on what’s happening, what Republicans want and what’s at stake.

By CLAIRE RUSH Associated Press/Report for America

