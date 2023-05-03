Russia says it foiled an alleged drone attack on Kremlin

MOSCOW (AP) — Russian authorities have accused Ukraine of attempting to attack the Kremlin with two drones overnight. The Kremlin on Wednesday decried the alleged attack attempt as a “terrorist act” and said Russian military and security forces disabled the drones before they could strike. It said no casualties were provided. The Kremlin added that President Vladimir Putin was safe and continued to work with his schedule unchanged. In a statement carried by state news agency, the Kremlin said Russia retains the right to respond “when and where it sees fit.”

