North Carolina House OKs bill tightening abortion limits

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina’s House has approved a Republican package of abortion restrictions that would tighten the state’s ban on the procedure from after 20 weeks to 12 weeks. The bill also would create new exceptions to the ban but also more requirements for pregnant women and physicians. The full House vote for the measure took place late Wednesday. The Senate has a vote scheduled for Thursday morning. Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper has vowed to veto the measure, calling it an “extreme ban.” Republicans now hold veto-proof majorities in both chambers, however. GOP legislators and allies say the measure is pro-family and pro-child. It includes funds for things like child care, foster care and contraceptives.

By GARY D. ROBERTSON and HANNAH SCHOENBAUM Associated Press

