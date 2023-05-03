Knife attack at Berlin school wounds 2 girls; suspect held

BERLIN (AP) — Berlin police say two young children have been seriously wounded in a knife attack at a school in the south of Germany’s capital. A 39-year-old suspect was detained. The girls are 7 and 8 years old and they were flown to a hospital. Police said one of the girls had life-threatening injuries. Berlin Mayor Kai Wegner said he was shocked by what he described as an “incomprehensible deed” and wished the victims “a speedy and good recovery.” The mayor said he was in close contact with police about Wednesday’s attack. Berlin’s state education department said authorities don’t have any indication that there was a political or religious motive behind the attack.

