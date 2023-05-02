World Series champion Astros get visit from Lil Wayne

By KRISTIE RIEKEN

AP Sports Writer

HOUSTON (AP) — Grammy Award-winning rapper Lil Wayne visited the World Series champion Houston Astros Tuesday night before their game against the San Francisco Giants.

The Louisiana-born rapper was in town for a show later Tuesday, but stopped by the ballpark to hang with the Astros before taking the stage.

“It meant the world,” Lil Wayne said. “They showed me way too much love and it seemed like they’re a pretty big fan and I’m a fan as well so it was all good.”

Houston third baseman Alex Bregman is a lifelong fan who has long listened to Lil Wayne’s music before games.

“It’s incredible to hang with, one of the best, if not the best to ever do it in his industry,” Bregman told The Associated Press after the Giants beat the Astros 2-0. “He’s inspired so many of us through his music and then just to get to meet him and see how down-to-Earth he is really was very motivating.”

Lil Wayne was thrilled to meet Astros manager Dusty Baker and Hall of Famer Reggie Jackson. Mr. October now works as a special adviser to Houston owner Jim Crane.

“I just pulled both of them to the side and had a long speech, a long talk with Mr. October and Dusty,” he said. “It was awesome.”

Baker said he enjoyed their talk but wouldn’t share any details.

He did, however, discuss how the visit earned the 73-year-old some cool dad points with his 24-year-old son, Darren.

“I was very excited, but my son was more excited to get the photos with me and Lil Wayne,” Baker said.

Lil Wayne also came away with a jersey signed by several players that he said he planned to hang on his wall. He was asked where the experience stacked up in his life.

“I don’t rank them, but this is pretty up there,” he said.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports