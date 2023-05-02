Kenyan police clash with anti-government protesters
By EVELYNE MUSAMBI
Associated Press
NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Police in Kenya have been clashing with anti-government protesters in the capital, Nairobi, in a fresh round of demonstrations called by the opposition leader. Protesters who turned up early Tuesday morning to erect barricades threw stones at police, who responded with tear gas. A bus was torched. Business has been paralyzed in Kisumu County, an opposition stronghold, as police clash with protesters. The opposition is calling for action to tackle the cost of living and reforms to the electoral commission that oversaw last year’s election that was won by President William Ruto.