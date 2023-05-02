Inside the Met Gala: A furry feline star, a tardy Cinderella

Jared Leto as Choupette the cat, wandering around cocktails, holding his furry head in his hands. A gaggle of Broadway stars having a joyous reunion. Many poignant reflections on the late designer Karl Lagerfeld. And a tardy Cinderella, aka Rihanna, taking the idea of “fashionably late” to a new level. Those are just a few key scenes from inside Monday’s Met Gala 2023. The annual fundraiser honored late designer Karl Lagerfeld, with many attendees wearing vintage looks he created or new interpretations of his designs. Leto’s homage to Lagerfeld’s cat came from a place of affection for the designer, who he knew personally and thinks would approve of his elaborate costume.

