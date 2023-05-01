Serena Williams, Karlie Kloss reveal pregnancies at Met Gala

NEW YORK (AP) — Move over Instagram (or Snapchat) — the Met Gala was the place to announce pregnancies, at least if you’re Serena Williams or Karlie Kloss. The tennis legend and supermodel each revealed their pregnancies in interviews on the Met Gala’s not-so-red carpet Monday night. Williams’ announcement had particular poignance given that she stepped away from tennis last year, saying she had to in order to have a second child. Williams and husband Alexis Ohanian also have a 5-year-old daughter, Olympia. Kloss and husband Josh Kushner have a 2-year-old son, Levi.

