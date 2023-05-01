Qantas names chief financial officer Vanessa Hudson next CEO

SYDNEY (AP) — Qantas says Chief Financial Officer Vanessa Hudson will become its next chief executive. Hudson has been with the Australian airline in various roles for 28 years and will replace Alan Joyce in November. Joyce has been its CEO since 2008. He noted that there weren’t many female CEOs in the aviation industry worldwide. Hudson said her focus would be “delivering for our customers.” After three years of statutory losses due to the pandemic, Qantas has returned to profit, posting a $978 million result for the last half of 2022.

