Pressure weighing as Biden faces steep steps navigating country’s most critical challenges

Washington D.C. (NBC / KYMA, KECY-TV) - The Biden administration is facing a set of complex economic hurdles, centering around employment, inflation, along with financial stability leveling out with the Federal Reserve.

The U.S. reached the federal debt limit in January. Questions are raised in Congress between democrats and republicans, addressing the spending, borrowing and cutback steps needed to push our country forward, into a more efficient state of financial freedom.

Pushing up against the 2024 election, pressure looms on these issues, Social Security, Medicare and over seeing the first federal default in U.S. history, which will make a major impact on how voters cast their ballots.