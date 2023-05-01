Skip to Content
today at 3:42 PM
Published 4:03 PM

Call 811 before digging a hole at home

Southwest Gas

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Southwest Gas reminds the community to call 811 before doing any digging to help prevent making a big mistake.

Hitting a gas line could turn into a big problem.

Make the call before you start any work or plant any trees.

"For homeowners, construction, contractors anybody that's going to put a shovel on the ground should call 811. It is the law. If you call 48 hours before you start digging we'll come out, mark the lines so you know exactly where the pipes are so you can avoid hitting them," said Stephen Miller, Southwest Gas Corporate Communications Analyst.

It is the law to notify the gas company before digging and the service is free.

For more information, click HERE.

Abraham Retana

Send your story ideas and more to Abraham at:
abraham.retana@kecytv.com

