2 killed, 4 wounded in Mississippi shooting; man arrested

BAY ST. LOUIS, Miss. (AP) — Police have charged a 19-year-old man with killing two teens and wounding four others in an early Sunday shooting at a house party on the Mississippi Gulf Coast. Cameron Everest Brand of Pass Christian is charged with murder and aggravated assault. Bay St. Louis Police Chief Toby Schwartz says police identified Brand as the sole shooter through witness and victim statements. Hancock County Coroner Jeff Hair says two teens died, but isn’t yet prepared to release their identities. Schwartz says Brand was arrested at his home in Pass Christian and taken to jail. Bay St. Louis Municipal Court Judge Stephen Maggio denied Brand bail.

