Opposition bloc seeks to oust Paraguay’s long-ruling party

ASUNCIÓN, Paraguay (AP) — An opposition coalition in Paraguay will seek to unseat South America’s longest-governing party in elections focused on corruption, the economy and health system problems. The Colorado Party has ruled Paraguay almost uninterrupted since 1947 and the landlocked nation has been practically immune to the political change and social movements that have swept the region. Paraguay is also the only remaining country in South America to have ties with Taiwan, which has become a campaign issue. All this could change with Sunday’s vote featuring former finance minister Santiago Peña of the Colorado Party and Efraín Alegre, the candidate of the Pact for a New Paraguay coalition.

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.