3 killed, 1 wounded in Philadelphia shooting; 2 in custody

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Authorities say three people were killed and one was wounded in a shooting at a home in northeast Philadelphia. Lt. John Stanford told reporters that officers called to the residence in the Lawncrest neighborhood shortly after 3:30 p.m. Friday found one person shot on the sidewalk, another on the porch and a third victim inside the home. All three were pronounced dead at the scene. Police said another 16-year-old male victim arrived in a car at Jefferson Frankford Hospital. Stanford said at least two people were taken into custody and a gun was recovered from the vehicle. Police said the victims were all between 15 and 20 years old.

