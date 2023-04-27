Turkish citizens abroad begin voting in national election
BERLIN (AP) — Millions of Turkish citizens living abroad have began voting in national elections that will decide whether President Recep Tayyip Erdogan can govern Turkey for another term. The overseas balloting began amid concerns over the president’s health, after he was forced to cancel election rallies on Wednesday and Thursday. Among the biggest contingent of overseas voters are 1.5 million Turks in Germany, who can cast their votes in presidential and parliamentary elections at 16 polling sites across the country until May 9. Voting in Turkey itself doesn’t take place until May 14. Opinion polls in Turkey show a slight lead for Erdogan’s main challenger, center-left opposition party leader Kemal Kilicdaroglu.