UK House of Commons set to back controversial migration bill

LONDON (AP) — A sweeping British bill that will dramatically curb migrants’ ability to seek asylum in the U.K. is due to be approved by lawmakers. That’s despite critics’ allegations that it breaks international law. The government says the Illegal Migration Bill will deter tens of thousands of people from trying to reach the country in small boats across the English Channel each year. The legislation bars asylum claims by anyone who reaches the U.K. by unauthorized means, and compels the government to deport them “to their home country or a safe third country.” It is likely to easily clear the House of Commons on Wednesday but is likely to face strong opposition in Parliament’s upper chamber, the House of Lords.

