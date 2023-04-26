Sudanese crowd at borders to escape amid shaky truce

CAIRO (AP) — Witnesses say crowds of families have been growing at Sudan’s border crossing with Egypt and at a main port, desperately trying to escape their country’s violence. Sudanese in the capital of Khartoum and the neighboring city of Omdurman have reported sporadic clashes between the military and a rival paramilitary force but said the intensity of fighting had dwindled on the second day of a three-day truce. The relative easing of hostilities Wednesday came a day after Sudanese and foreigners streamed out of Khartoum and other battle zones that rattled the new truce brokered by the United States and Saudi Arabia. Aid agencies said the humanitarian situation was crumbling.

