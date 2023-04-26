Missouri judge to weigh transgender health care rules

CLAYTON, Mo. (AP) — A Missouri judge will decide whether a first-of-its-kind rule placing strict regulations on gender-affirming care in Missouri kicks in Thursday. The state’s Republican attorney general on Wednesday is set to defend his unusual emergency rule in court. Lawyers representing transgender residents of Missouri and health care providers are suing to block the rule from taking effect. The rule requires documentation of gender dysphoria for three years and therapy over at least 18 months before patients can access gender-affirming medical treatments such as puberty blockers, hormones or surgery.

By JIM SALTER and SUMMER BALLENTINE Associated Press

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.