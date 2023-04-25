Neighborhood fights Haiti gangs after vigilante killings

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — Resident in the hilly suburbs of Haiti’s capital are arming themselves with machetes, bottles and rocks and fighting back against encroaching gangs after a crowd beat and burned 13 suspected gang members to death in a gruesome outburst of vigilante violence. Scores of men in the Canape Vert neighborhood of Port-au-Prince spent the night on roofs and patrolled entrances of their community on Tuesday blocked with big trucks spray-painted with the words, “Down with gangs.” Until now, Canape Vert and Turgeau had largely avoided the gang-fueled violence that has been consuming the capital and surrounding areas since the July 2021 assassination of President Jovenel Moïse,

