FIRST ALERT FORECAST: More hot temperatures and windy days still coming for the area

As the area approaches the first 100 degree day of the year, winds are still expected to come as well

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A weather system passing to the northeast of the region will result in breezy to locally windy conditions for today, mainly across south-central Arizona.

Temperatures will remain above normal with highs in the lower 90s.

By the latter half of the week and into the upcoming weekend, as high pressure strengthens over the western United States, a warming trend will ensue with temperatures warming into the upper 90s to possibly around 100 degrees.

No precipitation is expected through next week.