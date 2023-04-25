2 killed, 10 wounded as Russian forces hit Ukrainian museum

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian officials say a Russian missile has hit a museum building in the north of the country, killing at least two and wounding 10 other people. The attack was part of a relentless barrage that comes as Ukraine is gathering its forces for a planned counteroffensive. The Russian military used S-300 air defense missiles to attack Kupiansk in the Kharkiv region. They hit the museum of local history in the city center on Tuesday. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy posted a video from the site that shows emergency responders examining the damage. He said that “the terrorist country is doing everything to destroy us completely … killing Ukrainians with absolutely barbaric methods.”

