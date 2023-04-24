Pakistani police say 2 blasts at facility in NW kill 7

PESHAWAR, Pakistan (AP) — Police say two explosions at a counterterrorism police facility in northwest Pakistan have killed at least seven people and wounded 45. A senior police officer said an initial blast Monday night at the facility in the Swat Valley in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province was followed by a larger, more intense one. No one immediately claimed responsibility for the attack but in recent months, the Pakistani Taliban have claimed similar attacks after ending a cease-fire with the government. The officer said part of the building collapsed and rescue workers retrieved three bodies and the 30 wounded people. He said the five-person death toll could increase.

