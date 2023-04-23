Suspect arrested in German gym attack that left 4 wounded

BERLIN (AP) — Authorities say a man has been arrested over last week’s stabbing attack at a gym in the western German city of Duisburg in which four people were seriously wounded. Prosecutors said the 26-year-old Syrian citizen was arrested shortly after midnight on Sunday. He was to be brought before a judge on Monday to determine whether he can be kept in custody pending possible charges. Police on Friday had released pictures of a man sought in the attack after obtaining footage from a surveillance camera located near the gym where the attack took place late Tuesday. Two men went to police with information on the suspect Saturday after recognizing him from the pictures.

