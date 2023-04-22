Venezuela hosts event of sports, table games and geopolitics

CARACAS, Venezuela (AP) — Hundreds of people from 11 countries are gathered in Venezuela to participate in boxing, swimming, gymnastics and other events. The teenagers and adults are participating in the fifth edition of the Alba Games and represent the Latin America and Caribbean nations belonging to the left-leaning Alba alliance as well as this year’s guest country, Russia. None of their victories will get them a step closer to the 2024 Olympics as they are purely exhibition competitions. And like it or not, the entrats are also participating in a geopolitical event. Unlike at official international tournaments since Russia invaded Ukraine, Russian athletes are allowed to use their country’s name, flag and anthem.

