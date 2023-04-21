Rescued alligator that was recovering at NYC zoo has died

NEW YORK (AP) — An emaciated alligator that was found in a New York City lake and sent to the Bronx Zoo for recovery has died. Zoo officials described her death Sunday as a “tragic case of animal abuse.” The zoo provided extensive medical treatment and nutritional support for the debilitated gator that was rescued from a Brooklyn lake in late February. An autopsy showed chronic and severe weight loss, extreme anemia and infections in the gator’s intestine and skin. Bronx Zoo officials said in a statement “this alligator suffered and died because its owner decided to dump her in a frigid lake.”

