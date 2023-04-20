Sudan army demands rivals’ surrender, threatening cease-fire

KHARTOUM, Sudan (AP) — Sudan’s military has ruled out any negotiations with the rival paramilitary forces to end the crisis roiling the country and says it will only accept their surrender. A statement from the military on Thursday said that engaging in talks with the paramilitary Rapid Support Force would only be possible to discuss their surrender. It says that “there would be no armed forces outside (of) the military military system.” The statement came as the latest attempt at a 24-hour cease-fire between Sudan’s warring forces grew increasingly strained. The two sides have been battling since Saturday for control of the strategic African country.

By JACK JEFFERY and SAMY MAGDY Associated Press

