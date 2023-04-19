Ralph Yarl making stunning recovery, family lawyer says

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The attorney for Ralph Yarl’s family says the Black teenager who was shot in head by a white homeowner at point-blank range miraculously survived the bullet to his skull. As 16-year-old Yarl recovers at home, the 84-year-old white owner of the Kansas City, Missouri, house where the teen mistakenly went to pick up his brothers faces his first court appearance Wednesday. Andrew Lester is charged with first-degree assault and armed criminal action. He could face life in prison if convicted. Lester does not yet have a listed attorney. He is free on bond.

By MARGARET STAFFORD and JIM SALTER Associated Press

