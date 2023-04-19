Luxembourg leader champions LGBTQ rights, chastises Hungary

BRUSSELS (AP) — The gay prime minister of Luxembourg has used the dais of the European Union’s parliament to stand up for LGBTQ rights in the 27-nation bloc and to chastise member Hungary. A 2021 Hungarian law prohibited sharing content on homosexuality or gender transition in media targeting people under 18. It also banned information on same-sex relations from school sex education programs. Speaking at the European Parliament on Wednesday, Luxembourg’s Prime Minister Xavier Bettel said, “If there’s anyone in this house who thinks that you’ve become a homosexual by watching the television or listening to a song, then you’ve not understood anything.” Bettel became prime minister of his small European country in December 2013.

