Corporate volunteerism: ‘Not charity. It’s good business.’

NEW YORK (AP) — As the national decline of volunteerism rates deepens, both corporations and nonprofits are now looking for something more useful. Tech giant Salesforce is a high-profile example of that connection, with its wide range of volunteer programs and funding initiatives that focus on education and workforce development, as well as climate and community resilience. Ron C. Smith, Salesforce’s vice president of philanthropy, said giving back has always been in the company’s DNA, along with innovation. And Salesforce has plenty to offer. Since it was founded in 1999, it has donated more than $614 million in grants and its employees have volunteered nearly 8 million hours.

