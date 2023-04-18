UN says leaving Afghanistan would be ‘heartbreaking’

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The United Nations says it’s ready to take the “heartbreaking” decision to leave Afghanistan if it can’t persuade the Taliban to let local women work for the organization. U.N. Development Program head Achim Steiner tells The Associated Press that U.N. officials are negotiating with the Afghan government hoping for exceptions to an edict barring local women from U.N. work. If not, Steiner says the U.N. has decided human rights are non-negotiable and it’ll leave in May. A U.N. report released Tuesday shows Afghanistan needs more women in the workforce as its economy flails. The Afghan Economy Ministry blames international banking restrictions, the halt in humanitarian assistance and climate change for the poor economy.

